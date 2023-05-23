St. Juvin VFW awards scholarships to two Coal City students

St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW announced Monday that two Coal City High School students, Carley Morris and Anabelle Ehman, were awarded with the organization’s $1,000 scholarships for 2023.

Morris is pursuing a career as a child occupational therapist specializing in speech and hearing, and Ehman is studying criminal psychology.

Applicants for the scholarships must be Coal City High School graduates intending to enter the medical professions or first responders, submit letters of recommendation, a summary of their extracurricular activities and an essay. The applications are independently scored in a blind review by the Post Scholarship Committee. The finalists receive their $1,000 grants after presenting their first semester transcript meeting the required GPA.

Honorably separated veterans that have graduated from Coal City High School also may apply for these grants and can receive training or post-secondary education in any career where the course of study is approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

St. Juvin normally presents one scholarship each year but thanks to the generosity of the community and the help of our raffle partners Babe’s Tap, Don’s Beer Store and Mustachios, the Post raised enough money to fund two awards both last and this year. In the past, anonymous donors have financed scholarships to be awarded to graduating seniors to be administrated by St. Juvin Post. Anyone wishing to sponsor a scholarship in any amount whether anonymously or otherwise can contact Post Commander James “Hoppy” Phillips.