Historic theater in Downtown Morris opened as entertainment venue

Downtown Morris’ historic Morris Theater at 118 E. Jefferson St. has reopened as an entertainment venue, bringing in live music and opening its doors for private events.

Julio Gomez and Maria Novoa now own the theater, employing four people. The newly remodeled venue features a stage, bar, high top and banquet seating. It can hold around 275 guests.

“We are dedicated to providing you the best service for your special event and unforgettable moments,” Gomez said.

The venue has live music and shows planned throughout April and hopes to continue providing entertainment of all kinds every weekend.

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Morris celebrated the new business with a ribbon cutting in March.

“The Morris Theater is a staple in our downtown. We are thrilled Julio invested in this historic building preserving its uniqueness while modernizing it,” Chamber President and CEO Christina Van Yperen said. “It’s truly a gorgeous space for any event.”

For a listing of upcoming events and to stay in-the-know on future ones, visit and follow The Morris Theater on Facebook.

“My intentions with the Morris theater is to create a space that the community and surrounding areas can feel welcome in and celebrate any occasion in their life,” Gomez said.

For more information on the theater visit morristheater.com or call 815-530-6799, and more information on the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce can be obtained by visiting grundychamber.com or by calling 815-942-0113.