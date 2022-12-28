December 28, 2022
Coal City Library displays uniform, decorations, awards of Korean War vet

By Shaw Local News Network
Hometown Heroes, a cooperative project between the Coal City Public Library District and St. Juvin VFW Post 1336 is displaying the uniform, decorations and awards of Bronze Star, V for valor and Purple Heart recipient Sheridan Bailey, a Korean War veteran and Coal City resident who died in 2013.

Bailey was the first recipient of St. Juvin’s personalized tapestry throws in 2013. St. Juvin has since awarded more than 550 throws to veterans. His actions while accompanying a reinforced squad of marine infantry relieving a threatened outpost on September 6, 1952 earned him these accolades.

Discharged in 1953, Bailey returned to Coal City and worked at Bailey Printing until his retirement in 1997. In 1995, he married Marilyn Gianu with whom he raised their children, Mitchell and Sherry.

