5 Things to do in Grundy County: Christmas Cruise, Smoke Show, Holiday in the Park

5 Things To Do

1. Morris Christmas Cruise and Toy Night: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in downtown Morris. Only participants will be able to park on Liberty Street.

The public is free to enjoy the event at no charge but it is encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy or monetary donation for Heroes and Helpers.

Participants are encouraged to festively decorate their vehicles for the opportunity to win a prize.

2. Clayton’s Rail Smoke Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St. in Morris.

River Road Trio playing their hits along with holiday music and local food with Strum BBQ.

To reserve a seat please purchase a $10 ticket on Venmo @riverroadtrio1.

River Road Trio (Photo provided)

3. Holiday in the Park: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Goold Park 998 Lisbon St. in Morris.

Admission is free.

The event will offer treats from downtown establishments, including Alpine Coffee bar and Morris Chop Shop. Montage Wine bar will be serving holiday cocktails.

Santa will be waiting in the bandshell to hear final requests before Christmas. Kids of all ages are welcome.

Grundy County residents can experience a new and immersive holiday wonderland this winter, Northern Lights over Grundy County- a drive-thru Christmas lights spectacular, until Jan. 7, 2023. (Maribeth Wilson)

4. An evening with Santa: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at First Christian Church 455 W. Southmor Rd. in Morris.

Visit the North Pole with Santa, Christmas characters, and Princesses.

For more information visit santaclausiscomingtomorris.org

5. Northern Lights over Grundy County: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 15-17, at Grundy County Fairgrounds at 8890 IL Rt 47 N. in Morris

The event is $35 per vehicle or $75 for a season pass.

For more information visit northernlightsdrivethru.com.