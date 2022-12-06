Coal City’s Major School of Dance meets Mickey Mouse

Dancers from the Major School of Dance in Coal City performed with Mickey Mouse at Disney World’s Theater of the Stars. The performance came after two years of preparation.

Dancers Lilliana Aguirre, Charlotte Banks, Cora Bill, Natalie Borchelt, Sophia Holzinger, Bridget Knowles, Abby Kodat, Varna Liebermann, Mackenzie Lovell, Lilly Miller, Laynah Pierard, Harper Roberts and Margot Roberts also performed twice on the Beauty and the Beast stage visited the amusement parks and met some of the Disney characters.