Seneca High School names October 2022 students of the month

The following students were selected by the Seneca Township High School teachers and staff as the October 2022 Students of the Month.

Student of the Month: Anna Bruno

Anna Bruno (Provided by Seneca High School)

Anna is the daughter of Matthew and Tamara Bruno of Marseilles, IL. Anna plans to go to a four-year college to run track and to get a music degree and an additional undecided degree. Her goal is to become a private music teacher and a professional pianist for churches and events such as weddings. She would also like to raise a family of her own. She is active in Chamber Choir, Jazz Band, Musical (pit crew), Track, FCA, and Spanish Club. Outside of school she is part of a youth group and plays the organ for the church.

Role Model of the Month: Brady Barla

Brady Barla (Provided by Seneca High School)

Brady is the son of Rob Barla and Tammy Barla of Seneca, IL. Brady’s plans after high school is to study Cyber Security. He is active in Football, Robotics, NHS, and Baseball.

Irish Pride Student of the Month: Tynan Justice

Tynan Justice (Provided by Seneca High School)

Tynan Justice is the son of Thomas Justice Jr. and Tracy Justice of Seneca, IL. After high school, Tynan plans to attend a 4-year college to study music or agriculture education. He is active in FFA, CIA, Band, Jazz Band, robotics, TSA, Spanish Club, chess Club, FCA, Drama Club, Musicals, Math Team, Cross Country, Soccer, and Speech Team.

Rookie of the Month: Lillian Pfeifer

Lillian Pfeifer (Provided by Seneca High School)

Lillian is the daughter of Kurt and Christen Pfeifer of Mazon. She is uncertain at this time what her plans are after high school, possibly something along the technology route. She is active in Volleyball, Trach, Chess Club, Band, FFA, Spanish Club, Drama Club, and Art Club.