Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Kaden Welch, Morris, cross country, senior

Morris Community High School Kaden Welch was selected as the Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week.

Joey Partridge of Minooka football took second place and Makensi Martin, of Morris cross country, took third.

His coach Joe Blumberg said, Kaden had lofty goals for his senior season: He wanted to break the school record and finish in the top 25 at the state meet. His time of 15:15 on Metamora’s 2.94-mile-long Sectional course is the fastest postseason time in school history.

“Unfortunately, the conditions at the state meet simply didn’t allow him to break the state course school record. After the 1A and 2A girls’ races, the course was a muddy, sloppy mess. He finished in 30th place, missing the coveted All-State designation by 5 places” Blumberg said.

“He didn’t achieve all of his elevated goals, but Kaden did not fail. He had a remarkable cross-country season and career and plans to run collegiately. He is our school’s first two-time individual state qualifier. He was a lead-by-example captain and was our number-one runner in every race this season. Kaden will be missed,” he said.

Name: Kaden Welch

School: Morris Community High School, Senior

Sport: cross country

Morris Herald-News: You’ve raced well all season, what has been key to your success?

Welch: I believe consistency has been the key to my success. Running is a sport that requires a lot of hours of training to be put into it.

MHN: What do you like about cross country?

Welch: The community around it. The cross-country team has a lot of rich traditions and a good environment that promotes camaraderie.

MHN: What’s your favorite class in school?

Welch: I like math this year, specifically AP calculus

MHN: What’s the last book you read or the current book you’re reading?

Welch: I am reading Disunited Nations by Peter Ziehen

MHN: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Welch: Italy, because of its rich history and amazing architecture.

MHN: What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Welch: Judge Judy

MHN: If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be, and why?

Welch: Coach Murphy, because of his age, wisdom, and experience.

MHN: Do you play any other sports, and if so, which one is your favorite?

Welch: I played soccer as well as run track, but I enjoy cross country the most.

MHN: How did you get into distance running?

Welch: When COVID happened and soccer was pushed back I wanted to stay in shape, so I joined cross country.

MHN: What is your pre-race routine?

Welch: Visualize running the course as well as a warm-up jog and stretches

MHN: What is your post-race routine?

Welch: Cool down and reflect on the race

MHN: Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?

Welch: I plan to attend a four-year college for mechanical engineering and possibly run track