Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Braden Reilly, Coal City, football, senior

Coal City senior Braden Reilly was voted the Morris Herald-News Athlete of the Week. Evelyn O’Connor of Seneca took second place, and Maya Ledesma of Minooka took third.

“I think Braden is really deserving of this award, you know he’s had a very good season and improved throughout. One of his biggest assets is he’s a great leader for the team. He leads by example but also knows when to speak up in a positive way. So, I think we’re very fortunate to have him,” Coal City High School football coach Francis Loughran said.

Name: Braden Reilly

School: Coal City High School, Senior

Sport: Football, quarterback

Morris Herald-News: How old were you when you first began playing football and who introduced you to the game?

Reilly: I started my freshman year and I was 14. All my buddies started playing at the lower levels and I never really got into it. You know, when you get into high school, everybody wants to be playing football.

MHN: What part of your game do you think is your strongest?

Reilly: I feel like I try to not let things get into my head. I try to overcome adversity when, you know, stuff gets tough. I try to keep people all together and stick as a team and keep things going.

MHN: What is your fondest memory made on the football field?

Reilly: I think it was Saturday. Coach puts a lot of time into this program, and getting him his first playoff win is pretty important to us. And that was a big win for us.

MHN: What do like best about being on the football team?

Reilly: You get super close with a group of people you’re with. It’s like a family getting to see them every day. I’ve been with these guys for four years, it’s like getting to see your family every day.

MHN: What is your favorite subject in school?

Reilly: I would say English or history.

MHN: Do you play any other sports? If so, which one is your favorite?

Reilly: I play baseball and basketball. I’ve been playing baseball since I was four years old and I’ve always been in love with that. I’ve been playing travel ball my whole entire life. It’s always been my favorite sport.

MHN: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Reilly: I would probably travel to England. I feel like that’s just kind of a cool place and it’s a different culture over there.