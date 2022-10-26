October 26, 2022
Shaw Local
Morris Lions Club to host Halloween Costume Contest on courthouse lawn

By Shaw Local News Network
The Morris Lions Club will hold its annual Halloween Costume Contest at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 on the front lawn of the Grundy County Courthouse.

The Morris Lions Club will hold its annual Halloween Costume Contest at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 on the front lawn of the Grundy County Courthouse.

Parents are encouraged to bring children in costumes to the courthouse lawn to register before the judging begins at 4:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded after 5 p.m. Awards will be presented to ages 0-2, ages 3-4, ages 5-6, ages 7-8, ages 9-10, ages 11-12 and age 13 and up. Adults are encouraged to come in costume as well.

In case of bad weather, judging will be moved to Eagles Hall across from the courthouse.

Treats will be provided by the Morris Lions following the announcement of the winners. Downtown merchants will also offer treats for costumed participants from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information about this event, contact Lori Linn at 815-942-8262.

