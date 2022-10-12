Morris Hospital provider joins concussion management team

CHANNAHON – Sarah Pettry-Soto, a family nurse practitioner at the Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus, has received certification in Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing (ImPACT).

As a credentialed ImPACT provider, Pettry-Soto is now part of Morris Hospital’s concussion management program, which works to improve outcomes for individuals diagnosed with concussions. This certification signifies that Pettry-Soto has received specialized training that allows her to safely diagnose and manage the treatment of concussions for patients aged 17 years and older using a computerized test that provides data to evaluate a patient’s post-injury condition. She is able to evaluate the severity of a concussion and carefully manage and monitor patient care, according to a news release from the hospital.

Pettry-Soto sees patients at the Ridge Road Campus, 27240 W. Saxony Drive in Channahon. For information about Morris Hospital’s concussion management program, visit morrishospital.org/concussion.