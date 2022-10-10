City of Morris announces trick-or-treat hours

The City of Morris has announced that its trick-or-treat hours for this Halloween will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 31. Residents wishing to hand out candy should light up their porches or driveways. Children and motorists should use caution during these hours.

Keep some simple tips in mind when children are out on Halloween night:

A responsible adult should accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds

If older children are going along, plan and review an acceptable route beforehand

Agree on a specific time children should return home

Teach your children to never enter a stranger’s home

Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with friends

Children should not eat any treats until they return home and it has been inspected

Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep their heads up and be aware of their surroundings

Motorists should watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs

New and inexperienced drivers should be discouraged from driving on Halloween

The City of Morris wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Halloween.