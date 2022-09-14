5 Things to do in Grundy County:Market under the lights, festivals, and more

5 Things To Do

1. Market under the lights: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the alley behind Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St., Morris.

This event is free. Enjoy live music by River Road Trio, food and drinks.

2. Coal City Fall Fest: Friday, Sept. 16, to Saturday, Sept. 17, at Campbell Memorial park at 580 S. Broadway in Coal City.

The event is free. Food and refreshments from local establishments.

The Fest will kick begin Friday, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. with a performance by “Bad Choices” sponsored by Bob’s Advanced Auto starting after the football game in the parking lot next to 625 S. Broadway.

It will continue on Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.

To learn more, visit https://coalcity-il.gov/

3. Channahon Community Potato Festival: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Channahon Park District. 24856 W. Eames St. Channahon

Enjoy old-school picnic games, competitions, a car show and more.

To learn more, visit https://www.channahonpark.org/special-events/

4. Wine & Jazz with Roy Backus and Friends: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Montage Wine Bar at 307 Liberty St Morris .

No cover charge. Enjoy live music, food, and drinks.

5. Abbynormal at Clayton’s Rail: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Clayton’s Rail 721 Liberty Street in Morris.

No cover charge. Enjoy live music, food, and drinks.