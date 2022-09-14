September 14, 2022
5 Things to do in Grundy County:Market under the lights, festivals, and more

By Maribeth M. Wilson

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend in Grundy County? Check out our weekly roundup for September 15-18. (Katrina Milton)

1. Market under the lights: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the alley behind Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St., Morris.

This event is free. Enjoy live music by River Road Trio, food and drinks.

2. Coal City Fall Fest: Friday, Sept. 16, to Saturday, Sept. 17, at Campbell Memorial park at 580 S. Broadway in Coal City.

The event is free. Food and refreshments from local establishments.

The Fest will kick begin Friday, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. with a performance by “Bad Choices” sponsored by Bob’s Advanced Auto starting after the football game in the parking lot next to 625 S. Broadway.

It will continue on Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.

To learn more, visit https://coalcity-il.gov/

3. Channahon Community Potato Festival: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Channahon Park District. 24856 W. Eames St. Channahon

Enjoy old-school picnic games, competitions, a car show and more.

To learn more, visit https://www.channahonpark.org/special-events/

4. Wine & Jazz with Roy Backus and Friends: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Montage Wine Bar at 307 Liberty St Morris .

No cover charge. Enjoy live music, food, and drinks.

5. Abbynormal at Clayton’s Rail: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Clayton’s Rail 721 Liberty Street in Morris.

No cover charge. Enjoy live music, food, and drinks.

