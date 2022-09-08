Grundy County Corn Festival Hobby and Handicraft Exhibit open October 1 and 2

The Corn Festival Hobby and Handicraft Exhibit will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 1 and 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 2 at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris.

The event showcases the handmade projects of participants, including stenciling, stained glass, woodworking, quilting, needlework, scrapbooking and yard art. There are also several categories available to youth exhibitors.

Entries will be accepted from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 30. All exhibits must be removed between 2:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, October 2. The fee for entry is a Corn Festival button.

For further information, contact the Corn Festival office at 942-2676 or visit cornfestival.org.