Wilbur the pig goes on lam in Morris

MORRIS — The residents of the Saratoga Tower apartment complex have had an interesting few weeks with the unexpected arrival Wilbur, the Morris pig, who was discovered wandering around Route 6 on Aug. 21.

Since his discovery Wilbur has become the mascot for the apartment complex, with residents feeding him, he has his very own tree stump and it seems he has found a new home.

“We love him and we all want what is best for him. I’ve been feeding him and giving him water since he got here. He has his own little personality. I talk to him and he comes to the stump when I call. He wiggles when he is happy,” Sharon Edmunds said.

“I named him Dodger at first, because he was so fast. He has his own little identity and I think he is very sweet. We are all so worried about him,” she said.

Wilbur has been fenced in by Chicagoland Pig Rescue and residents. (Maribeth Wilson)

Cody Gregory, of Plainfield, was the first to find Wilbur with her friend, Anne Silva, after celebrating Anne’s birthday.

Gregory said police arrived were called to the scene, and helped search for Wilbur, until they got another call, she and Silva continued to search for him until 4 a.m. and they got him across Route 47 to the residential area.

“We came across him at like one in the morning. It was the last thing I expected to see, so we didn’t know what to do. And I’m like, we can’t just leave him here. He’s going to get hit. So, I pulled over and chased him off the road and he ran towards the WalMart,” she said.

The next morning, Silva posted a picture on the Morris Facebook page asking if anyone had seen him, it got over 100 shares and 150 comments. Within the next few days more people added their own encounters with Wilbur.

Wilbur enjoying his lunch. (Maribeth Wilson)

Although, most residents are excited over the discovery of Wilbur, how he came to Morris remains a mystery.

“He was probably dropped off or abandoned,” Phoebe Conner, Co-Director of the Chicagoland Pig Rescue said.

“We are starting to see more mini pigs, particularly as pets, getting bigger and unfortunately people don’t do their research, 90 percent of mini pigs get re-homed within the first year, because people don’t realize they don’t stay small, the usually grow to an average of 150 pounds.”

As Wilbur became a local sensation, Gregory become more concerned with his well-being. She created a Facebook page for Wilbur, to ensure he would be safe.

“We are not the only ones looking but, I wanted to make that page in the hopes that we could get a rescue or some professionals out here before he gets chased into traffic or falls prey to another animal,” she said.

Since his discovery, Wilbur has eluded capture by multiple agencies, including the Morris Police Department, Grundy County Animal Control, and residents who wish to keep him as a pet.

“We’ve been in contact with Chicagoland Pig Rescue, as police, sheriff, and animal control have been unable to catch him,” Grundy County Animal Control Director Melissa Lewis said.

As for residents hoping to keep Wilbur, Lewis said the Morris has a no swine ordinance and he would be unable to live within city limits.

Although, residents would be unable to keep Wilbur, most agree they want him in a safe and loving home.

“The biggest concern is just getting him into a home where he is going to-first and foremost-get vet care, then get neutered, because obviously we have been seeing this kind of epidemic of mini pigs because they are not fixed,” Conner said.

While Conner does not recommend someone try to catch Wilbur, because pigs are very “skittish” and it could drive him out. If someone is able to catch him, they are advised to call Grundy County Animal Control at 815-942-9214 or contact Chicagoland Pig Rescue at chicagolandpigrescue.com.