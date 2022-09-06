Grundy County Corn Festival Baby Photo Contest deadline is September 21

Parents are urged to submit their applications as soon as possible for the Grundy County Corn Festival Baby Photo Contest. The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 21.

Entries require $5 cash for each show and must be submitted to the Corn Festival office at 909 N. Liberty Street in Morris.

The office is located in the train depot that also houses the Grundy County Chamber and office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No entries will be accepted by phone, fax or mail and all entries must be made by the deadline; no entries will be accepted on the day of the show. Entries for children under six months of age will not be accepted.

Categories for the show are 6-12 months, 13-23 months, two years, three years and 4-5 years. Boys and girls will be judged separately. There is also a category for twins and triplets.

Winning pictures will be displayed at The Design House, 525 Liberty Street during the week of the Corn Festival.

All photos must be picked up at the office no later than Friday, October 7. Any photos not retrieved by this deadline will be discarded.

For further information, call the Corn Festival office at 942-2676 or visit cornfestival.org.