Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week : Sept. 5, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Soccer Mom is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted and loving. Soccer Mom appreciates her alone time and is fond of relaxing in her bed. She doesn’t enjoy the presence of young cats. For more information on Soccer Mom, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Maynard is a 6-month-old brown tabby. He is energetic and enjoys playing with his toys. Maynard gets along with children and other animals. He would make a great addition to any family.For more information on Maynard, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Meet Daffodil. She is 4- months-old. She comes when called and loves to snuggle on the couch. Daffodil enjoys belly rubs and would love a dog friend to look up too. Daffodil is in a foster home with Bars II Beds rescue waiting for her forever family. Email Sabrina at barsiibeds@gmail.com for more information or to apply to adopt Daffodil. (Bars II Beds rescue)

Mace is a 6-month-old brown tabby with a hint of white. He is a bit rambunctious, but does indulge in naps. Mace is curious and loves watching birds in the window. For more information about Mace, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Meet Angus. He is a 6- month-old lab and pit mix. He’s learning to walk on a leash, great with crate training and just wrapping up the nippy puppy stage. So it’s the perfect time to adopt him. He was found as a stray and his foster mom has done a wonderful job with training and acclimating him to a home environment. He’s up-to-date on his vaccinations and neutered. All he needs now is a home of his very own. To find out more about Angus, email Sabrina at barsiibeds@gmail.com. (Bars II Beds Rescue)

Liam is a 5- month-old white and buff domestic shorthair. He is playful, outgoing, and affectionate. Liam loves to be petted, and he gets along with other cats. For more information on Liam, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

