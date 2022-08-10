GEDC hosts internship recognition dinner

The Grundy Economic Development Council held a dinner on Aug. 9 to celebrate the end of the 10th Grundy County Summer Internship Program and formally recognize the students that participated in the paid, hands-on internship program.

GEDC President and CEO Nancy Norton opened the event by welcoming the businesses, educators, parents and students to the ceremony. Senator Sue Rezin introduced company representatives along with their interns. Director of Grundy Area Vocational Center Lance Copes also addressed the crowd, discussing the benefits and opportunities that the experience of the internship had given the students.

The 24 paid internships were with 11 different companies, offering a diverse set of opportunities for local students. The program began in 2013 with 12 internships at three companies. To date, 225 students have gone through the program, which is open to students attending one of the four Grundy County high schools or the GAVC.