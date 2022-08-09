Grundy Bank Ice Cream Social raises money for Back-to-School Program

Grundy Bank hosted its annual Ice Cream Social on Friday, July 22, offering sundaes and root beer floats for $.25 a scoop with funds raised going to the Back-to-School Program organized by We Care of Grundy County, Operation St. Nick and Goodwill of Morris. These organizations help provide school supplies and clothing for families in need this school year.

We Care of Grundy County offers services ranging from food, clothing, one-time rent/mortgage assistance, utility assistance and holiday assistance. Grundy Bank continues to be a proud supporter of this organization and looks forward to keeping this established relationship for years to come.