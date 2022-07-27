Morris Hospital announces pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers will be offering two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics in early August for children ages 6 months through 5 years. Due to limited supplies, appointments are required by calling the Morris Hospital location hosting the vaccine clinic. The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held:

Wednesday, August 3, from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. in the upper level of the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital, 151 W. High St., Morris. For additional information call 815-705-3300.

Friday, August 5, from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus, Suite 201, 27240 W. Saxony Dr., Channahon. For additional information call 815-467-1518.

Children ages 6 months through 5 years will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine using smaller needles that are designed specifically for children. A second dose of the Moderna vaccine is needed one month after the first shot.

Children receiving the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. While there is no out-of-pocket cost, please bring your insurance card. Parents should allow time for a 15- to 30-minute observation period following administration of the vaccine.

COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, MIS-C (inflammatory syndromes) and long-term complications, such as “long COVID” in which symptoms can linger for months. Vaccination, along with other preventative measures, can protect children from COVID-19 using the safe and effective vaccines already recommended for use in adolescent and adults in the United States.

In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild, and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, fever and swelling/tenderness of lymph nodes.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines may also be available through area retail pharmacies. Please check retail pharmacy websites for availability by location and appointment scheduling. Morris Hospital is not administering COVID vaccines during physician appointments.

Parents who have questions about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to talk with their child’s physician.