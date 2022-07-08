Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Jessica Cole, 41, of Dwight was arrested by the Morris police and transported to the Grundy County Jail on the charge of theft in the 500 Block of Bedford Road in Morris on Thursday.

Keegan Smith,31, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of criminal trespass to property in the 500 Block of East Jefferson Street in Morris on Thursday.

Robert Foster, 69 of Morris was arrested by the Morris police and transported to the Grundy County Jail on the charge of criminal damage to property in the 600 Block of East Chapin Street in Morris on Thursday.

Emma Kucera, 33, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of leaving the scene of property damage accident in the 200 Block of East Chapin Street in Morris on Thursday.