5 things to do in Grundy County: Movie in the park, Grundy County Fair, Liberty 5k and more

5 Things To Do

1. Grundy County Fair: Thursday, June 30 to Monday, July 4, at the Grundy County Fair Grounds, 8890 Route 47, Morris.

Carnival wrist bands are $25. Opens at 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 12 p.m. Saturday – Monday.

Enjoy a free petting zoo, magic shows and live entertainment.

The Fireworks Extravaganza hosted by Grundy County Bank and the city of Morris will be on Sunday, July 3, at dusk.

To learn more, visit https://grundycountyfair.org/

2. Movie in the Park hosted by the Channahon Park District: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Henneberry Park 26446 W. Deer Path, Channahon.

The movie “Clifford: The Big Red Dog” will be free and start at sunset.

The Liberty 5K makes its way through the streets of downtown Morris on Wednesday, July 3. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. (Photo provided)

3. Liberty 5K Run/Walk: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at 402 Liberty Street, Morris.

General registration up to July 2 is $30. Race-day registration opens at 4 p.m. and is $40.

To learn more, visit https://www.grundypads.org/liberty-5k

4. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn, 111 E. Washington St., Morris.

The event is free. The Sting Rays will be playing oldies rock and roll favorites.

5. Open Mic Night: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 1, at The EXibit Fine Art Center and Gallery 315-A Bedford Road, Morris.

Suggested donation is $5.

Coffee, water and popcorn are provided.