Grundy County voters can hit the polls in-person on Tuesday

GRUNDY – While in-person and mail-in voting has been in full-swing, Grundy County voters looking to cast their ballots on Election Day will be weighing in Tuesday to decide which Democrats and Republicans will face off in November.

Across the state, voters will be setting the General Election stage for governor, secretary of state and legislative races at both the state and federal levels.

Locally, there’s not so much competition.

The incumbent sheriff, treasurer and clerk are running unopposed. Clerk Kay Olson, a Democrat of Morris, Sheriff Ken Briley, a Republican of Minooka and Treasurer Todd Koehn, a Republican of Minooka, all filed petitions and have no primary challengers.

No one filed to run in the Republican primary for clerk or the Democratic primaries for sheriff and treasurer.

Because of redistricting, all 18 county board seats in the three board districts are up for reelection.

Less than six candidates from each party filed petitions to run for Districts 1 and 3.

District 2 had seven petitions filed for the Republican party, newcomer Kristopher J. Koppers of Channahon was removed from the ballot after a petition challenge was filed against him.

All Grundy County Board candidates will advance to the November general election.

Regional superintendent of schools will be on the ballot, as incumbent Chris Mehochko faces off with Kristen Koppers.

At the federal level, Grundy County voters will be picking which Republican U.S. Senate candidate will take on U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth this fall.

Voters also will be picking between four Republican candidates seeking to represent Illinois’ 16th Congressional District. Republicans Michael Rebresh of Minooka, JoAnne Guillemette of Rockford, Walt Peters of Rockford and U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria, who currently represents Illinois’ 18th Congressional District, are running for the seat. There is no Democratic candidate in the race.

Voters also will weigh in on multiple statewide races, including who will be the nominees this fall for Illinois governor, secretary of state and treasurer.

All seats in the General Assembly are up for election.

The 75th District House seat pits incumbent David Welter of Morris against challenger Jed Davis, both vying to represent a newly redrawn district that encompasses a large portion of Kendall County, northern Grundy County, eastern La Salle County and southwestern DeKalb County.

Voters in Gardner, Minooka and the Braceville Fire Protection Unit will be asked to approve ballot referendums, including establishing a “quiet zone” to silence train horns and approving a 5% increase in the corporate fire line item on the annual tax levy.

For information on your local polling station, visit grundycountyil.gov.