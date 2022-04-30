Jed Davis, Illinois 75th House District 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Jed Davis

What office are you seeking? State Representative

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Board President - Parkview Christian Academy

Village Trustee - Village of Newark

City: Newark

Occupation: Civil Engineer

Education: Bachelor in Civil Engineering

Campaign Website: http://jedforfreedom.com/

What are the top issues facing your district and what would you like to do to address those issues?

The top issue is electing an actual conservative for the 75th district. The current representative is republican by name, but voted to eliminate gender distinctions, increase gas taxes, increase utility rates, and restrict gun rights. He also fundraises with anti-gun, anti-life liberals and supports Adam Kinzinger. We desperately need an actual conservative!

If COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise again, what mitigations, if any, should the state pursue?

We all know the implications and risks associated with COVID-19. There should be no further mitigations imposed by the state. Let people choose for themselves.

In light of Michael Madigan’s indictment, what steps should the legislature take to address corruption and ethics concerns in the state?

The indictments were brought by the federal government, not the state government. You can’t tell me our attorney general and governor couldn’t find the same evidence found by the federal government. So, our biggest need is new leadership, leadership with ethics and principles. Regular legitimate audits are also needed.

If there was one bill that you could get through the legislature next year, what would it be?

Reclaiming our public schools, starting with eliminating critical race theory and the current sex education curriculum from our classrooms.

If there was one recently passed law you could repeal, what would it be?

The law allowing minors to have abortions without parental consent or notification. Illinois is eroding parental rights and it’s evil and wrong.

Do you support term limits? If yes, why and what would they look like? And if no, why not?

Absolutely! Career politicians are removed from the day to day challenges of typical families.

Inflation across the country has greatly impacted the price of gasoline, food and other supplies. What should the legislature do to address these issues?

Illinois is the highest taxed state in the nation with the second highest gas tax in the nation. Sadly, your current republican representative voted for this gas tax. So, let’s start with ... stop voting with democrats for tax increases!

Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are and how would you propose addressing them?

We can’t spend and tax our way to prosperity. How about we cut waste and lower spending. People are fleeing Illinois with our population declining year after year. We must stop the bleeding!

What are three things the state legislature could do to promote better fiscal responsibility within state government?

How about 1) lower taxes, 2) stop creating new taxes, and 3) stop raising existing taxes. Illinois has a love affair with taxes. Let’s instead cut waste and lower spending.

How would you propose addressing the problems with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services?

My wife and I are foster parents, so we witness the inefficiencies and struggles firsthand. The current policies actually discourage foster agencies and parents. So, instead of growing a healthy network of resources, the state is doing the exact opposite. It’s typical Illinois and I’ll help reverse this trend.

What can be done at a state level to address crime?

Back and fund the police and ditch this ridiculous cashless bail.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

What a dumb question asked by a liberal newspaper. I’m focused on the future and not getting baited by liberals regarding the past. If you’re asking, should we ensure election integrity. The answer is yes.

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol?

Again, another baited question with no regard to the issues facing Illinois. If you’re asking, do I trust the federal government regarding January 6th. The answer is no.

Illinois has seen significant revenue growth from marijuana sales and enhanced gambling. Are there other industries the state should consider to grow revenue?

How about we actually encourage and promote small businesses. You want to see growth? Let’s step out of the way, empowering the free market to provide the opportunity and prosperity desperately missing.