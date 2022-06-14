Hines VA Hospital Outreach Team continues work in Gardner June 20

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission continues to work with the Edward Hines VA Medical Center Outreach Team to educate veterans about their federal VA benefits.

The Hines Outreach Team and the Grundy County VAC with the support of the Community Foundation of Grundy County will be available to answer questions and provide information about a variety of veteran’s benefits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 20 at the Community Foundation South Resource Center at 229 Liberty Street in Gardner.

This event is free and open to all area veterans no registration is required.

You may be eligible for VA health care benefits if you served in the active military, naval or air service and did not receive a dishonorable discharge. If you enlisted after Sept. 7, 1980, or entered active duty after Oct. 16, 1981, you must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty. Other criteria may also make you eligible for VA health care. Please bring a copy of your DD214 and a Photo ID if you would like to enroll. If you do not have a copy of your DD 214, the Grundy County VAC can assist you with getting one.