June 07, 2022
Shaw Local
St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW honors Vietnam vet

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Juvin Post 1336 Trustees Pete Dolan (left) and Don Tira present Vietnam veteran Gary Skubic (center) with his throw.

St. Juvin Post 1336 Trustees Pete Dolan (left) and Don Tira present Vietnam veteran Gary Skubic (center) with his throw. (Provided by St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW)

St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW honored Vietnam veteran Gary Skubic of Diamond with one of its personalized tapestry throws to recognize his service in the military.

Since 2013, St. Juvin Post has presented over 550 of these mementos to veterans, representing approximately $25,500 raised through Buddy Poppy events, raffles and donations from the community, according to a recent press release. While the bulk of the throws are presented around the holidays, they are awarded year-round.

Each of the throws has the veteran’s name embroidered along with a custom label that reads “The members of St. Juvin post 1336 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Coal City IL presents this throw to you as a symbol of your service to a grateful nation”.

