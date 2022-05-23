Pets of the week: May 23

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Tai Tai is a 5- year-old black long haired domestic. She is very loving and affectionate. Tai Tai is great with children and gets along with other animals. While, Tai Tai is shy during her first meeting, she quickly turns playful. She would be great addition to any family. For information on Tai Tai , including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510 (Maribeth Wilson)

Mazie is a 3-year-old black and white tuxedo. She is affectionate and sweet. Mazie loves playing with her toys and does well around other cats. For information on Mazie, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Hazel is a 3-year-old calico female. She is affectionate and loving. She enjoys time alone and is not a fan of other cats. Hazel loves snuggling and being pet. She would make a great addition to any family. For additional information on Hazel, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.