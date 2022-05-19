Morris man charged with aggravated domestic battery

MORRIS - A Morris man has been charged with aggravated domestic battery after attempting to strangle someone, according to court records.

Morris police arrested Joshua Cabrera, 20, of Morris at 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Cabrera is accused of “intentionally strangling” and punching someone, according to court records.

Cabrera was released on $20,000 bond, under the condition he does not consume alcohol or be present in an establishment that sells alcohol and he does not have contact with the defendant or her residence.