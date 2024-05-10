Grundy Bank recognizes Older Americans Month

Grundy Bank is providing tips to prevent financial exploitation of older adults in recognition of Older Americans Month in May.

“Seniors are increasingly becoming targets for financial abuse “said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank in a Thursday news release. “People over 50 years old control over 70 percent of the nation’s wealth and fraudsters are using new tactics to take advantage of the growing of older Americans.”

Grundy Bank employees are trained to identify red flags commonly associated with financial abuse, from unusual recent withdrawals to a new person accompanying the older customer to the bank. However, elder financial abuse is best combated when bankers and customers work together. The following tips will help older Americans protect themselves.

- Keep personal information private: Never share a social security number, account information or personal details over the phone or internet unless the customer is the one who initiated contact with a trusted source.

- Shred everything: Shred receipts, bank statements and unused credit card offers before throwing them away so fraudsters can’t piece together personal information.

- Don’t let a so-called “advisor” create pressure: Never allow a new or untrusted “advisor” access to person or financial details.

- Check credit reports: Customers should check their credit report at least once a year to ensure no new credit cards or accounts have been opened by criminals in their name. To receive a free copy of the credit report from each of the three credit reporting agencies, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website at www.annualcreditreport.com, or call 1-877-322-8228.

- Never rush into a financial decision: Ask for details in writing and get a second opinion from a trusted financial advisor or attorney before signing any document.