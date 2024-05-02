American Buffalo opens May 10 at Morris Theatre Guild

Joe Biama, Keenan Bigg and Jeremy Herbster practice their roles in "American Buffalo." (Photo provided by the Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild is presenting “American Buffalo,” a volatile drama that starred Robert Duvall in its original production and has been revived on Broadway several times.

This time, it’s starring locals Jeremy Herbster, Keenan Big and Joe Biama as they depict a Chicago junk shop where three small-time crooks plot to rob a man of his coin collection, the showpiece of which is a valuable Buffalo nickel.

The Morris Theatre Guild’s performances of “American Buffalo” begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10 and continue at the same time Saturday, May 11, and again on May 17 and 18. Matinee performances will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 and Sunday, May 19. Tickets are available at https://morristheatreguild.org/events/.