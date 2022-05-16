Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

David Lee Meyers, 37, of Braceville was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail on the charges of arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding and unlawful use of weapon in the 400 Block of North Van Horn Street in Braceville at 10:29 p.m. on Friday.

Jeremy Phillips,49, of Morris was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail on the charge of violation of an order of protection following an incident in the 1100 Block of East Division Street in Diamond at 7:21 a.m. on Saturday.

The Morris Police Department is seeking information on damage to a boat trailer that occurred at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday at Stratton Park. Please contact the police department if you have any information.



