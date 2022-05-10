Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Dwayne Walker,53, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police on the charges of driving under the influence and endangering the life and health of the child in the 1700 Block of North Division Street at 7:26 p.m. on Monday.

Keegan Smith, 31, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail Monday on the charges of criminal trespass to real property and aggravated assault in the 100 Block of West Washington Street.