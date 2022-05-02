Pets of the Week: May 2

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Dolly is a little over 4 years old. She is fully potty trained, walks well on a leash, and loves people and dogs! She is very well-behaved and can sit and “give paw.” To meet Dolly, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue )

Moe is looking for his forever home. He is very playful and loves attention. Moe is great around another cats and children. He is very loving and affectionate. For more information on Moe, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/ (Maribeth Wilson)

Sirenia is a playful tabby looking for a new home. She is good with other cats and does well with children. To meet Sirenia, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/ (Maribeth Wilson)

Roxie is a loving cat looking for a quiet home. Roxie is able to be around other cats, but prefers to be alone. She would do best in a home without children and as the only pet. For more information on Roxie, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/ (Maribeth Wilson)

Lance is a 1-year-old shepherd mix and weighs less than 50 pounds. Lance loves people and loves to cuddle. He will snuggle all day if you let him. To meet Lance, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.