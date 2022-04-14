Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Jessica Cole, 41, of Dwight was arrested by the Grundy County police on a Grundy County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance at 1:41 p.m. Monday in the 100 Block of East Illinois Avenue in Morris. Cole was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Raymounf Zweeres, 49, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police for disorderly conduct at 12:47 a.m. in the 300 Block of East Chapin Street in Morris on Tuesday.