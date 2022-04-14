Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
- Jessica Cole, 41, of Dwight was arrested by the Grundy County police on a Grundy County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance at 1:41 p.m. Monday in the 100 Block of East Illinois Avenue in Morris. Cole was transported to the Grundy County Jail.
- Raymounf Zweeres, 49, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police for disorderly conduct at 12:47 a.m. in the 300 Block of East Chapin Street in Morris on Tuesday.