Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Nicky Waldrop, 46, of Peoria was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charge of aggravated battery to a police officer, threatening a public official, and driving while license suspended at 8:46 p.m. Monday in the 3900 Block of East Gorman Road in Gardner. Waldrop was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Ashley Waldrop, 30, of Peoria was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charge of obstruction of a police officer at 8:46 p.m. Monday in the 3900 Block of East Gorman Road in Gardner. Waldrop was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Gabriel Sanchez Jr, 27, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving while license suspended and for an active Grundy County warrant for failure to appear at 11:53 p.m. in the 900 Block of Edgewood Drive in Morris. Sanchez was transported to Grundy County Jail.



