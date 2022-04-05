Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Jacob Peters, 37, of Wilmington was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charge of possession of a controlled substance at 12:09 p.m. on Monday in the 600 Block of East Division Street in Coal City. Peters was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Daniel Attwood, 37, of Bourbonnais was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charge of possession of a controlled substance at 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday in the 600 Block of East Division Street in Coal City. Attwood was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Sherri Wilson, 51, of Joliet was arrested by the Morris police department on the charge of driving while license suspended at 10:10 p.m. on Monday at 2000 N. Division Street in Morris.



