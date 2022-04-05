Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
- Jacob Peters, 37, of Wilmington was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charge of possession of a controlled substance at 12:09 p.m. on Monday in the 600 Block of East Division Street in Coal City. Peters was transported to the Grundy County Jail.
- Daniel Attwood, 37, of Bourbonnais was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charge of possession of a controlled substance at 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday in the 600 Block of East Division Street in Coal City. Attwood was transported to the Grundy County Jail.
- Sherri Wilson, 51, of Joliet was arrested by the Morris police department on the charge of driving while license suspended at 10:10 p.m. on Monday at 2000 N. Division Street in Morris.