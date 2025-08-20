Grundy County Corn Festival buttons on sale now

Morris Mayor Chris Brown purchases the first Grundy County Corn Festival button of the season from board vice president Jim Maskel. (Photo provided by Grundy County Corn Festival)

The Grundy County Corn Festival is just around the corner, and the first button of the festival’s 76th year has been sold to Morris Mayor Chris Brown.

Buttons cost $2 and are available at many local stores. These buttons serve as a fundraiser for the festival, and they’re good for admission into all Corn Festival events.

Each button is numbered and gives the holder a chance to win one of eight prizes.

Numbers are drawn after Corn Festival has ended.

Corn Festival takes place Wednesday, Sept. 25 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 29.

For more information, visit cornfestival.org or call 815-942-2676.