Kids take to the track at the Grundy County Fair

The 210 car rounds the corner while the 3 car behind it needs a little extra help staying on track on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

Cheryl Hryn’s Racing for Kids gave children the chance to get on the track yet again during the Grundy County Fair on Thursday, and this year, the kids largely stayed on the path.

Following an oval in the center of the racetrack, each age group of kids aimed for their best time as the sun went down Thursday night.

Hryn first did the Power Wheels racing in 2023, and has been making an effort to get kids on the racetrack for the last few years. These efforts include the High School Racing Association Sixer Series, a new series of races for high school students that debuted this year and a brand new Juice Box Racing series for kids even younger.

The Juice Box Racing series has kids driving go karts around the track.