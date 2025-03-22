Morris Cruise Night returns in June with new beneficiaries, more cars, and a slight change in format

Downtown Morris will again be taken over by Morris Cruise Night this summer with more vehicles, new and returning beneficiaries and a slight change in format.

The first cruise of the year benefits Pink Heals of Joliet, and runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 14. It’ll be the debut of Morris Cruise Night on Wauponsee Street to go along with its usual Liberty St. location.

“We can park up to Benton Street now, but anything north, and it’s not official yet becasuse they’re still talking to people, but we’re gonna have additional parking on Wauponsee Street down to Illinois Avenue,” said Foudner Herb Wyeth. “It’ll be quite a change, and it’ll require more manpower on the committee’s behalf.”

Wyeth said he’s hoping the cruise can continue its record-breaking ways: It reached over 1,000 vehicle entries last October, drawing thousands of people to Downtown Morris. Wyeth said the committee has been out at places like World Wheels in Chicago spreading the word for this year’s events.

Other events this year will also run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and include Saturday, July 12 benefitting Grundy County Heroes and Helpers, Saturday, Aug. 9 benefitting the Fallen Outdoors, Saturday, Sept. 13 benefitting Special Connections of Grundy County, Saturday, Oct. 11 benefitting Angels of Hope and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 for Buzz the Gut, an indoor event benefitting the Rotary Club.

Wyeth said the format is changing because the fire department, with its new location on Amrstrong Street, needs to keep Benton Street open so it can still respond to fires on the west side of town. Cruise Night in previous years stretched as far north along Liberty Street as the County Seat or Carson Tap House. This year, the road will have to be closed at the corner of Liberty and Benton.

“We’re gonna deal with it as best as we can,” Wyeth said. “We’ll probably end up with more spots, but the issue is we have to have about twice the staff because we need someone at each intersection on Wauponsee. We’ve never had to do that.”

Wyeth said that there is a bright side, though: It’ll add some nice parking spots by the old fire station and Keg Grove Brewing, which he thinks will probably be considered prime spots.

He also said people who still want to park at the County Seat or Carson Tap can still park there. They just won’t be part of the cruise. Many of those people, Wyeth said, have been parking in those spots for 10 years.