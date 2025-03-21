Morris First Presbyterian hosts the Living Last Supper Thursday, April 17

The cast of "The Living Last Supper", which takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17 at First Presbyterian Church in Morris, 200 E. Jackson St. (Photo provided by First Presbyterian Church of Morris)

The First Presbyterian Church in Morris is hosting “The Living Last Supper, written and composed by Ruth Elaine Schram at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17 in the church’s sanctuary at 200 E. Jackson St.

According to a Wednesday news release, the play is a dramatic re-enactment of Jesus' last meal with His 12 disciples. In addition to the play, the Chancel Choir and Music Director Erik Olson will perform. The cast consists of several men from the church’s congregation and a few other from other local churches.

Communion will also be served and there will be a fellowship hour with refreshments afterward.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend. There will be a free will offering for We Care of Grundy County.