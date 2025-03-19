Construction on I&M Canal Gateway in Channahon begins

The empty lot that will soon be the I&M Canal Gateway in Channahon on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The village of Channahon announced Monday that construction on the I&M Canal Gateway Project at 25450 W. Eames St. will begin this week.

The project is being called a significant addition to the city’s natural amenities, and “make for better outdoor recreation opportunities on the trail,” the village said in the release.

The project is expected to be completed by this summer.

The I&M Canal Gateway project is funded largely by diesel taxes collected from gas stations around Channahon and will serve as a hub for visitors and residents who want to travel the canal’s towpath.

It will have a bike rental facility, bicycle repair stations, bike racks, water fountains, a water bottle filling station, a pavilion with seating among other amenities, according to the village.

The plan also includes accommodations for public art installations, which will be spearheaded by the village’s Arts & Culture Commission, according to the release.

The parking area will be constructed of permeable pavers, designed to be an ecologically friendly and sustainable method of stormwater management, according to the village.

“The I&M Canal is one of the most historic outdoor attractions in the state, and we are beyond fortunate to have it, quite literally, in our backyards in Channahon,” Village President Missey Moorman Schumacher said in the release.

“We believe the Canal Gateway project will bring far more attention to all that the I&M Canal has to offer for our residents and visitors. We’re excited to see this vision come to life and create a vibrant recreational space for all of Channahon,” she said.

The I&M Canal Gateway is part of the village’s focus on promoting the natural amenities in town. The site was designed by Wight & Company of Darien and Abbey Construction Co. Inc. of Aurora was awarded the contract for construction.

For more information on the village of Channahon and its current projects, visit www.channahon.org or call 815-467-6644.