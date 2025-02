The flyer for the middle school art show hosted by the Exibit Fine Art Center and Gallery. (Photo provided by Exibit Fine Art Center and Gallery)

Exibit Fine Arts Center is hosting an Open Middle School Arts Show from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at 315 Bedford Rd., Morris.

The art show is open to any middle school artist in any media, and there will be cash prizes for winners of various categories, including people’s choice.

Artwork must be entered by Saturday, Feb. 8.

For more information, call 815-258-5191.