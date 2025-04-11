Morris approves new road lighting from on Route 47 from Illinois Ave. to Benton St.

The Morris City Council approved a $1.591 million bid by Utility Dynamic to add lighting from Illinois Ave. to Benton St. along Illinois Route 47.

Mayor Chris Brown said the city is using money from its TIF fund to pay for the project, which will light up Illinois Route 47.

“If anybody’s driven through there, it gets very dark at night and hopefully this makes it a lot safer and more noticeable for people driving in the area,” Brown said.

Brown said the bid was expected to come in at $1.83 million.