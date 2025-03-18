Grundy County Board approves pay raise for bus drivers

The base pay for Grundy Transit bus drivers will increase from $15.50 per hour to $18 per hour, as the Grundy County Board approved a pay increase on Tuesday.

Director Amanda Olvera asked the board to approve the increase to be more in line with the starting pay for other counties. Kendall and Lee Counties, Olvera said, start at $18 per hour and DeKalb starts at $18.25. La Salle County bus drivers start at $19.25 per hour.

Olvera said existing bus operators that are making less than $18 per hour will have their pay bumped to $18.25 per hour, and operators making over $18 per hour will get a five cent increase per year working for the county. The increase in cost to Grundy Transit will be $6,354.92 and the changes go into effect on Tuesday, March 24.

“Transit does have the funds in the budget for the change, and it would not affect the general fund,” Olvera said. “An increase in transit bus operator pay came out of highway committee with a positive recommendation to the full board for approval tonight.”

The board passed the measure unanimously.