Grundy Chamber celebrates McCullough Implement Company

MORRIS - McCullough Implement Company officially celebrated its purchase of the former Turf Team with a holiday open house and ribbon cutting on Dec. 3.

“The Price family did an outstanding job serving the community as Turf Team and we want to continue that legacy,” Owner Matt McCullough said. “When you walk in the door today, you’ll still see the friendly faces you saw before and experience the same quality service. The only visible change is the sign at the end of the driveway that now reads McCullough Implement Company!”

Matt and Steve McCullough purchased the business located at 4620 U.S. 6 in Morris earlier this year. This location is one of three McCullough locations – Watseka, Lowell, Indiana, and now Morris. McCullough Implement started in 1940 and is an authorized distributor of major brands like Kubota, Brent, eXmark, Hustler, Brandt, and more.

“We provide an extensive line of equipment for residential, commercial, construction, and agriculture customer, and specialize in parts and service. Our team works hard to keep our customers working,” Steve McCullough said.

The company promises to continue the service the community has grown to expect while expanding product offerings for auger carts and wagons, tillage and drills, fertilizer application, and hay and livestock equipment. Soon customers will see brands such as Brent, H&S, Great Plains, Brandt, and Unverferth at the dealership.

In addition, they plan to grow the service department to offer on-location service calls. McCullough’s experienced service technicians are a great extension of the dealership and will come right to you, Matt McCullough said.

“McCullough Implement Company is an excellent addition to our community. The owners and staff have already embedded themselves here by getting involved and supporting our business community,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

A Grundy Chamber ribbon cutting was held at McCullough on Dec. 3 and was attended by the McCullough family and staff, Chamber staff and ambassadors, as well as Santa himself. The open house invited families to visit Santa and have treats provided by Alpine Coffee Bar and Morris Bakery.

The company employs 12 people at the Morris location currently and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For more information on McCullough Implement Company call (815) 942-6620 or visit mcagplus.com.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber call 815-942-0113 or visit grundychamber.com.