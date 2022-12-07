Grundy Chamber celebrates Laki Hawaiian Ice new storefront

MORRIS – The Grundy County Chamber and the City of Morris welcome Laki Hawaiian Ice’s new storefront location in downtown Morris.

The community fell in love with Laki Hawaiian Ice 19 months ago with its mobile trailer serving delicious Hawaiian Ice at local parks and festivals. With the expansion of its own storefront, Laki now serves 50 plus flavors of Hawaiian Ice, ice cream, milkshakes, cotton candy, four different edible cookie doughs, Laki sodas, walking apple pies, and seven different hot cocoas.

The new spot is located at 208 Liberty Street, Morris, and is owned by Tiffany and Brian Olson.

“The storefront will be open all year rain or shine,” Tiffany Olson said. “In the summer you can come cool down with Hawaiian Ice - in the winter you can come warm up with a delicious hot cocoa. We also have gift cards.”

With the new space, Laki now offers birthday parties in the store. The trailer will open up again next year at end of May. The trailer will be also available for private events from May until October.

Laki celebrated their new storefront with the Grundy County Chamber with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 1. Mayor Chris Brown, the Olsons’ family, friends, Chamber Ambassadors, and staff, as well as community members, enjoyed hot cocoa, ice cream, and more.

“Walking into Laki is like stepping into vacation,” Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said. “We’re so excited to have such a fun business as a member.”

The current hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 1-8 p.m., Saturday from 12-8 p.m., and Sunday from 12-7 p.m.

For more information on Laki call (815) 685-4962 or search Laki Hawaiian Ice on social media.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.