Nutrition club opens in Coal City

COAL CITY – The Grundy County Chamber and Village of Coal City welcome The Cove, a nutrition club offering beverages for your health and wellness.

Laura and Tyler Jones opened the business located at 30 N. Broadway St. in Coal City about three months ago. It is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are a nutrition club offering customizable beverages for your health and wellness, featuring protein shakes, protein coffees, and loaded vitamin teas,” Laura Jones said. “We also offer space for the community for public and private events. It’s also our goal to highlight local businesses and organizations that benefit the body and mind.”

The Jones family is local and understands the importance of community and well-being. They have already hit the ground running offering fun events and participating in the Chamber’s Eat, Drink, Shop & Be Merry Passport program going on now through Dec. 20. Stop in and grab a passport and earn prizes for shopping locally.

Mayor Terry Halliday joined the Chamber along with the Jones family for a ribbon cutting celebrating the new business on Nov. 23.

“The Cove offers delicious customizable beverages you don’t have to feel guilty about indulging in. They truly fulfill a niche needed in the area,” Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

Jones has plans to expand The Cove’s event offerings by providing more rental options for meetings, workshops, celebrations, and more. The space is open to the public during business hours for free wifi use and has a play area for younger children. It also has board games for entertainment.

“We are passionate about contributing to the community that our family is growing up in and providing wellbeing options for the surrounding people,” Jones said.

For more information on The Cove call 815-416-7621 or visit https://linktr.ee/thecovecc .

For more information on the Grundy Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.