Shop Local: AppleJax Creations offers a distinctive collection of handmade games, furniture, baked goods, and more

MORRIS – Ten years ago, Kyle Borchers took up woodworking as a hobby to alleviate stress. He has been cranking out stunning creations ever since.

“I used to be a manager for Walmart, and then a store manager for Aldi, and those jobs were extremely stressful and crazy. So it kind of started out just as something to help me calm down and you know something to do with my hands,” Borchers said.

Borchers said it took a lot of time, energy and practice to rise to the level of artistry he has been able to achieve.

“I’m self-taught. I haven’t had any classes. I don’t even think I took a shop class in school or anything. It was all just trial and error. Pretty much,” he said.

Wall Ball Maze created by Kyle Borchers owner of AppleJax Creations is available for rent. Contact at applejaxwood@yahoo.com. (Maribeth Wilson)

After discovering his passion for woodworking, Borchers stepped away from his career in customer service and started his own business, AppleJax Creations, named in honor of his two children Abby and Jaxon.

He began donating his furniture to local businesses, including Morris Hospital and United Way, for their events to get his name out.

“There were tables and little wine racks and other things like that, but it progressed once people started seeing it,” Borchers said.

About two years ago, Verbena, a local gourmet food store, asked Borchers if he would like to sell his handmade creations in their shop.

“I have a stand and I’ve got charcuterie boards and they actually take any of the stuff that I make. They’re happy to have whatever in there,” Borchers said.

AppleJax products on display at Verbena. (Maribeth Wilson)

As his recognition grew in the community, he was able to expand his business to include more than charcuterie and cutting boards. His custom creations range from his charcuterie and cutting boards to yard games and a handcrafted portable bar.

“I was just trying to expand my repertoire, I just figured, I can’t sell charcuterie boards forever and I wanted to offer something more. It takes time and money and stuff to get the games built, but once they are built, it’s something you can keep rotating and fun,” Borchers said.

“I haven’t seen anything like it in town and you kind of notice people don’t want to go buy and have to store a whole set of games,” he said.

AppleJax furniture at the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce 75th Anniversary event. (Maribeth Wilson)

His handcrafted games, lawn furniture and portable bar are all available for the community to rent for parties, weddings, or family barbeque. AppleJax Creations also offers rental packages. The ultimate game package allows clients to choose five items for $300 including corn hole, drink tables, giant dice, giant Jenga, croquet, giant checkers, giant connect four and more.

Selling his products at Verbena, opened to door for Borchers to expand AppleJax Creations, to include his baked goods.

Cherry Danish (Maribeth Wilson)

“I’ve always loved cooking. It’s just been something that I always do. So, I kind of just said why not try to start doing something with food that I could sell another handcrafted good,” Borchers said.

Borchers has his cottage food business license through the health department and he is working with Verbena to open a commercial kitchen by Thanksgiving.

“I’m going to start catering, breakfast, lunch and dessert tables. It’s a combination of all of my passions,” Borchers said.

To contact AppleJax Creations, visit facebook.com/applejaxwoodcreations or email applejaxwood@yahoo.com.