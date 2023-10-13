Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrests three after brief car chase on I-55

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the arrest of Robyn Howard, 26, Chicago, Armani Perkins, 25, Chicago and Sheante Mallet, 20, of Chicago after a car chase led to their vehicle landing in a ditch.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 1:50 p.m. Thursday to a notice from the Illinois State Police that a white Chevy Malibu wanted in connection with an aggravated battery that involved a vehicle and a handgun was seen on a license plate reader at I-55 and Main Street in Gardner. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled northbound on I-55.

A deputy was able to deploy tire spikes, which caused the vehicle to land in the ditch. All three people bailed out of the vehicle, leading to Howard and Perkins’ arrest. Police located Mallett in a corn field around a half mile away.

All three were taken to the Grundy County Jail and processed on these charges: Perkins for aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstruction of identification and traffic charges, Perkins for two McLean County warrants for failure to appear and Mallett for obstructing a peace officer.

The Bloomington Police Department continues its investigation into the alleged aggravated battery in its jurisdiction.

Robyn Howard (Photo provided by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office)

Armani Perkins (Photo provided by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office)