Coal City man accused of cutting child with knife to file plea on July 13

A Coal City man accused of cutting a child on the hand with a knife will enter his plea on July 13.

Nathanial J. Tvrz, 30, waived his right to a speedy trial through his public defender on Thursday. Tvrz was present in court, in the custody of the Grundy County Jail.

A grand jury indicted Tvrz back in February on charges of aggravated battery to a child, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and two counts of domestic battery and attempted murder.

The Morris Herald-News reported in February that Tvrz attacked a woman with a butcher knife, injuring a child in the process, according to the police.

Police records showed that the child was transported to the Morris Hospital for treatment. Tvrz dropped his knife when officers arrived and attempted to flee the house, but was tackled by the officer and arrested. He repeatedly told an officer he didn’t know what happened, and was then transported to Ascension-St. Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet.

Tvrz was previously sentenced to three years in prison in 2012 for possession of a motor vehicle in Will County, five years for theft in Grundy County, five years for possession of a stolen firearm in Grundy County, served a five-year sentence in Grundy County in 2013 for burglary, and another six years in Grundy County in 2019 with an additional six years for possessing contraband in the Grundy County Jail. He was released on parole in August 2022, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Tvrz remains in the Grundy County Jail on a $100,000 bond.