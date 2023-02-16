Attempted murder charged filed against Coal City man accused of cutting a child with a knife

COAL CITY – A Grundy County Grand Jury on Wednesday indicted a Coal City man for attempted murder after he allegedly cut a child on the hand and pushed, shoved, and punched a woman, according to court records.

Nathanial J. Tvrz, 30, initially only was charged with aggravated battery. Coal City police added an additional charge after further investigation, records show.

The Coal City Police Department said Tvrz got into an argument with a woman on Jan. 17.

The child was injured as Tvrz was attempting to attack the woman with a butcher knife, police said.

Police records said the child was transported to Morris Hospital for treatment.

When officers arrived, an officer drew his firearm and gave an order to Tvrz to drop the knife, which he did. He attempted to flee the house, but was tackled by the officer and arrested. Police records show he repeatedly told an officer he didn’t know what happened.

Tvrz was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Joilet.

Tvrz was charged with aggravated battery to a child, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and two counts of domestic battery and attempted murder.

Tvrz was previously sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a motor vehicle in Will County in 2012; five years for theft in Grundy County in 2012, five years for possession of a stolen firearm in Grundy County in 2012, served a five-year sentence for burglary in Grundy County in 2013, and additional six years for burglary in 2019 with an additional six years for possessing contraband in the Grundy County Jail. He was released on parole in August 2022, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Tvrz remains in the Grundy County Jail on a $100,000 bond.